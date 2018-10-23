The pay gap has closed by less than a nickel since since 2001, according to the report by the American Association of University Women. At this rate, gender equality is many years away.

The pay gap between women and men in the U.S. isn’t closing as fast as it used to, and it could be almost another century before it’s eliminated, according to a new report. Washington state ranked in the bottom half of states in pay equality.

Women on average made 80 cents for every dollar their male counterparts made in 2017, according to a study by the American Association of University Women released Tuesday. Women in Washington made 78 cents per dollar of men’s earnings, ranking our state 35th. California and Washington, D.C., topped the list at 89 cents per dollar, while Louisiana came in last at 69 cents.

The report cited various factors, including cultural and workplace norms, to explain why the pay gap has closed by less than a nickel since since 2001. Pay equality can be achieved as early as 2059 or as late as 2106, depending on whether it progresses at the pace seen since 1960, or the significantly slower one recorded since the turn of the century, the report said.

The report used data from the U.S Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, to calculate pay gaps nationally. State data was derived from a survey that supplements and is distributed by the U.S. Census.

While the report found that women across all racial and ethnic groups experience a gender pay gap, certain women of color, such as Latinas, African Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, typically made less money than white and Asian women.