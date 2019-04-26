Local News Repairs for neon landmark Originally published April 26, 2019 at 10:41 am Wearing a warm hoodie and life vest Thursday, Kirk Anderson, a service technician with National Sign, steps out toward the Ray’s Boathouse restaurant sign, to repair the neon “R” facing out over Shilshole Bay. According to general manager and co-owner Douglas Zellers, the sign dates to 1952. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Family, authorities continue search for missing Idaho woman April 26, 2019 New map shows prescribed burns in southwestern Idaho April 26, 2019 Treasure Valley could reach 1 million residents by 2040 April 26, 2019 New study says universe expanding faster and is younger April 26, 2019 More Photo Galleries Photos from the final day of Seattle’s Sakura-Con 2019 A portrait of devotion at St. James in Seattle A head-to-toe makeover for men in Union Gospel Mission’s recovery program Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.