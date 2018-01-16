In a message to her constituents on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle said she would not attend the speech because of "racism and hatred" from President Donald Trump.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal of Seattle announced Monday that she would not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Jan. 30.

“With all the racism and hatred coming out of this White House, I will NOT be attending Donald Trump’s State of the Union address,” she wrote on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “Instead, I’m joining members of Congress like John Lewis and Maxine Waters (and) we will use the occasion to focus on the State of OUR Union, our opposition to his agenda, and we will lift up a progressive and inclusive vision of our country. I hope you’ll join us.”

Jayapal, the first Indian-American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, released a statement crediting her success to the message, work and courage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“Dr. King put his life on the line for justice.” she said in a news statement released Monday. “If he were still with us during these trying times, he would be marching alongside us — pushing to raise the minimum wage and eradicate poverty, ensure health care for all, resist militarism, and combat racism.”

Jayapal also was among those who did not attend Trump’s inauguration.