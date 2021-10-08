SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

In a statement, the eastern Washington Republican said her symptoms were mild.

“I am quarantining at home and following CDC and local health guidelines,” the statement said. “I encourage everyone in Eastern Washington to talk to your doctor about getting the vaccine if you haven’t already.”

McMorris Rodgers, 52, said her offices in Spokane, Walla Walla, Colville and Washington, D.C., remain open.

McMorris Rodger was first elected to Congress in 2004. She was formerly a member of House leadership.

She represents the eastern third of Washington state, including the cities of Spokane, Pullman and Walla Walla.