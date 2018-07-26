The Washington Democrat was arrested June 28 along with nearly 575 women during a sit-in to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee has voted against impanelling an investigative subcommittee to look into Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s arrest in June during an immigration protest in the Hart Senate Office Building.

The Washington Democrat was arrested June 28 along with nearly 575 women during a sit-in to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies. She was arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding,” according to the Ethics Committee report.

“I’m proud to have been arrested with them, to put myself in the camp of people who believe that the United States of America is better,” Jayapal, D-Seattle, said in a video posted on Twitter after her arrest.

Jayapal paid a $50 fine and the charges were dismissed. The Ethics panel said that the legal proceedings related to Jayapal’s arrest are “resolved.”