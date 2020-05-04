Tyson Foods is expected to announce as early as Tuesday a reopening date for its meat-packing plant in Walla Walla County, which has been hit by a major outbreak of the COVID-19 disease that prompted a late April closure.

The Tyson Fresh Meats plant is the largest beef-packing operation in Washington, employing more than 1,400 people.

On April 24, when the plant was largely shut down, more than 100 workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, a mass screening of employees, now nearly completed, has picked up 147 additional positive cases — nearly 12 percent of the 1,239 workers tested, according to figures released Monday by Walla Walla County.

Meghan Debolt, director of community health for Walla Walla County, said that the county will make a joint announcement with Tyson tomorrow about a plan for reopening.

“They are cleared to open with healthy workers,” Debolt said.

A Tyson Foods spokesperson confirmed that there would be soon be an announcement. “Our decision to resume operations will continue to be based on team member safety,” said Hli Yang, the Tyson spokesperson.

Tyson Foods and other large meat packers have been battling major outbreaks of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus at plants across the country. There have been a series of meat-packing plant shutdowns that have raised concerns about meat shortages in grocery stores and prompted President Donald Trump to weigh in with an executive order last week that seeks to keep them open.

Union officials and other worker advocates have stressed the need for protective gear along with slower operations at the plant so that lines are staffed with fewer workers at greater distance from one another.

At Tyson’s Wallula plant, county health officials have taken the lead on imposing safety regulations that include requirements to wear masks, take temperatures and put plexiglass barriers between workers when they are not 6 feet apart.

Yang said that Tyson already has put in safeguards that include infrared walk-through temperature scanners, facial protection, staggered start times to avoid large gatherings and outdoor tents for additional break space.

The Tyson plant employs many workers who have immigrated to America from different countries, including, 65-year-old Jorge Leandro Guijarro Castaneda, who died May 1 after many years of employment there, according to Betty Pacheco, a longtime friend.

“He was a very good and honest man,” Pacheco said.

Castaneda, whose death was confirmed by Mueller’s Funeral Home of Kennewick, started feeling sick in March. Initially, he kept going to work at the plant, where his job involved cleaning up work areas, according to Pacheco. By early April, he was staying home from the job, and sometime in the middle of the month went to a Tri-Cities hospital, where he died after a long stay, Pacheco said.

“He wasn’t sick before. He never missed any work. He was a very healthy man with no underlying illnesses,” Pacheco said. “He kept hoping he would get better.”

The plant where Pacheco worked is a major beef supplier that sits next to an enormous holding area for cattle. When operating at full speed, Tyson Foods says the plant can produce enough beef in a day to serve 4 million meals.

When the plant shut down April 24, a worker interviewed by The Seattle Times said it was operating at a much slower pace than normal due to shortages of workers.

Some had fallen sick. Some had been told to quarantine and some had stayed away due to concerns about contracting the disease.

In addition to masks, the worker, who tested negative for COVID-19, said he would hope for the additional protection of a face shield once he returns to the line.

Walla Walla County officials say that employees who have tested negative are eligible to return to work, and those who tested positive can return after seven symptom-free days.