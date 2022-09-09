The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton.

Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident.

Officials received reports from employees about a man who had fallen into the trench early Wednesday afternoon, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Division Chief Pat Pawlak previously said. The Renton Regional Fire Authority was the first of ten area agencies to respond.

Firefighters were able to partially uncover Gill, but officials shifted to a body recovery after he showed no signs of life.

Authorities secured the trench before recovering Gill’s body hours later, Pawlak said.

Officials have not disclosed the name of the construction company or confirmed whether Gill was an employee.

The state Department of Labor and Industries is investigating.