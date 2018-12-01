The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, according to Renton police.

Renton police are looking for a person who shot and killed a local man in his early 20s Friday evening.

The shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Aberdeen Avenue Northeast, said Renton Police Sergeant Patrick Morgan. Bystanders performed CPR on the victim until medical aid arrived. The man died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, Morgan said.