A 52-year-old Renton man died in a motorcycle collision Monday night in Tukwila, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The man was speeding and was not wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation compliant helmet when he died, State Patrol said in a news release.

The man was traveling “at a high rate” of speed on southbound Highway 99 at Highway 599 around 10:30 p.m.

He was declared dead at the scene, according to State Patrol.

@wastatepatrol is investigating a 1 motorcycle fatal collision SR 99 and SR 599. No additional details at this time. More to come when we have more info. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 23, 2022

He lost control of the motorcycle on a curve, crossed the right shoulder, hit an elevated gore point and was thrown from the motorcycle onto pavement, State Patrol said. His motorcycle continued down the exit ramp before hitting a concrete barrier, Patrol said.