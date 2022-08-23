A 52-year-old Renton man died in a motorcycle collision Monday night in Tukwila, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was speeding and was not wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation compliant helmet when he died, State Patrol said in a news release.
The man was traveling “at a high rate” of speed on southbound Highway 99 at Highway 599 around 10:30 p.m.
He was declared dead at the scene, according to State Patrol.
He lost control of the motorcycle on a curve, crossed the right shoulder, hit an elevated gore point and was thrown from the motorcycle onto pavement, State Patrol said. His motorcycle continued down the exit ramp before hitting a concrete barrier, Patrol said.