One person died and another was injured in a house fire early Friday in Renton, according to the Renton Regional Fire Authority.

Crews arrived and found a “fully involved house fire.” The fire authority first posted about the fire around 2:20 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One person was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Puget Sound Fire and King County Medic One also responded to the fire.

No other information was immediately available.