Representatives for eight of the nine passengers killed in the seaplane crash off Whidbey Island are suing the flight’s charter operator and aircraft manufacturer, saying they are responsible for the victims’ deaths.

The three parallel lawsuits, filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court, name Northwest Seaplanes and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, among other aviation entities, as defendants. The single-engine De Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter that crashed was owned by Northwest Seaplanes and operated by Friday Harbor Seaplanes.

The pilot and nine passengers were killed Sept. 4, 2022, when the plane, en route to Renton from Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands, plummeted into Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island.

Representatives for the estates of Lauren Hilty and her unborn son, Luca; Joanne Mera; Gabrielle Hanna; and Sandra Williams filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint alleges the crash was “entirely preventable” and the aviation companies are liable for damages.

Representatives for Ross Mickel and his son Remy Mickel filed the second lawsuit and representatives for Rebecca and Luke Ludwig filed the third. Pilot Jason Winters and passenger Patricia Hicks were also killed in the crash.

A preliminary investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board found a component that controlled the movement of the plane’s horizontal tail had come apart. This left the pilot with no ability to control the plane’s pitch, causing the plane to dive in a near-vertical descent into the water.

The lawsuits allege the defendants and its subsidiaries should have maintained and inspected the aircraft, and had a duty to ensure a safe flight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.