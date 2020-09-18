A Renton couple whose child was killed in the Cold Springs fire in Okanogan County last week remains in serious condition for their extensive burn wounds, but is “miraculously recovering” at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, a family member said in a video posted by the hospital Friday.

Burn specialists are currently caring for the couple — Jacob Hyland, 31, and Jamie Hyland, 26 — in the hospital’s intensive-care unit, according to a Friday statement from Harborview. They’re asking for privacy at this time, the statement said.

The family was camping on their property when they were confronted by flames on Sept. 8, forcing them to flee nearly a mile to the Columbia River with their 1-year-old son, Uriel, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. When searchers found them by the river the next morning, the child was dead.

Dawnmarie Baxter, Jamie Hyland’s sister, said in a video posted Friday that the two are “meeting and exceeding the expectations for their recovery.”

“We’re getting a lot of questions about my nephew, and we haven’t even had time to process that because we’re still putting everything into our efforts to support Jamie and Jacob. … Just know they’re at peace, as much as they can be, and they’ll share if they want to when the time is right,” she said.

Baxter added that her sister had been 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the fire.

“The pregnancy did not make it,” Baxter said in the video. “Her baby is in heaven.”

“They’re just an incredible couple. … Their love story isn’t just of storybooks — it’s legendary,” Baxter said, later adding, “They’re like a little, old couple in there. They look like they’ve been together for 30 to 60 years, not three.”

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the cause of the Cold Springs fire, which has burned 189,592 acres south of Omak, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blaze destroyed at least 60 structures and threatened 78 residences, the center said. As of Friday afternoon, it had been 80% contained.

After the couple was found, one of their family members, Tammie Mabry, created a GoFundMe page for their “massive medical expenses.” By Friday, the page had raised more than $300,000.

Baxter said since the two arrived at the hospital, “they always want to be holding hands as much as they can.”

“So we are releasing that picture of their hands,” she said, “to help give people hope and faith that they are not only fighting, but they are at peace and they’re going to overcome this.”