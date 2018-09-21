Two handymen found the man dead at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 67-year-old man was found dead in his home in unincorporated Renton Thursday evening, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Two men who had been doing work on the house found the man’s body around 7:15 p.m., Abbott said. Detectives believe he “died of homicidal violence,” but have not released further details, Abbott said.

The house is in the 16700 block of 196th Avenue Southeast, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives believe the man lived alone, Abbott said.

The Sheriff’s Office had no information last night on a suspect.