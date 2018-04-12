The final piece, being constructed over the April 20 weekend, is expected to weigh 800 pounds. "It’s going to be so much fun," said artist Jason Harris.

Jason Harris and a group of other renowned glassblowing artists will be meeting in Seattle over the “4/20” weekend to create the world’s largest bong.

The collaborative work will be the last major “blow” at the historic Martin Blank Studios in South Lake Union where the American Glassblowing movement was born. The studio is set to be razed soon for development.

The final piece, which will be created in parts and then assembled at the Cannabition museum in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District, will tower 24-feet high and weigh 800 pounds when completed.

The bong will feature hookah-like attachments and actually be smoke-able, according to Chris Davison, co-owner of Jerome Baker Designs. “I think everybody on the top floor (of the cannabis museum) could end up high,” Davis said, jokingly.

“It’s going to be so much fun doing this in Seattle where (marijuana) is legal and everybody has a smile on their face about it,” said Harris, of Jerome Baker Designs.

While in his 20s, Harris, now 47, learned the art of glass blowing from masters, including Dale Chihuly. He began to explore making art pieces that served practical, useful purposes. He opened a business in Oregon creating art waterpipes and bongs.

In 2003, he was arrested by federal law-enforcement officers — along with 54 other people, including Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong — in a sting operation called Operation Pipe Dreams for making and distributing paraphernalia.

Chong, sometimes known as the “King of Stoners,” was sentenced to nine months in federal prison.

Though Harris did not serve time, his assets were seized.

But he did not give up on the idea of making the bong into a piece of fine art, and he eventually set up a studio in Maui, Hawaii.

Since then, he has continued to use his artistic passion to create one-of-a-kind glass bongs and pipes and other glass pieces.

“People have been really reacting to the art,” he said, “and I am using it as a tool to make noise and build momentum around change.”

The energy among artists during a big glass-blowing session, like the one that will be held at the Martin Blank studio between April 19-22, creates, Harris said, “an intense dance of blood, sweat, tears and laughter.”

The public is invited to observe the dance, which is sponsored by Weekend Unlimited, at the Martin Blank Hot Shop at 818 John St. on April 20, between noon and 6 p.m.