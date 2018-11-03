Share story

Starting Saturday  at dusk through midnight Sunday, many institutions, landmarks and buildings across the region will be illuminated in blue to honor Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who died last month. Some of the structures include:

Washington State

  • Amazon’s spheres in South Lake Union
  • Microsoft City Center
  • CenturyLink Field
  • T-Mobile
  • Columbia Tower
  • PEMCO
  • Washington State Convention Center
  • Washington State University
  • University of Washington
  • Union Square
  • WSDOT’s 520 bridge

Other locations

  • Microsoft LA and NYC campuses
