Share story

By
Seattle Times staff photographer

Starting Saturday  at dusk through midnight Sunday, many institutions, landmarks and buildings across the region will be illuminated in blue to honor Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who died last month. Some of the structures include:

Washington state

  • Amazon’s Spheres
  • Microsoft City Center
  • CenturyLink Field
  • T-Mobile
  • Columbia Tower
  • PEMCO
  • Washington State Convention Center
  • Washington State University
  • University of Washington
  • Union Square
  • WSDOT’s 520 bridge

Outside Washington state

  • Microsoft LA and NYC campuses
More Photo Galleries
Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com.