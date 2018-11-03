Starting Saturday at dusk through midnight Sunday, many institutions, landmarks and buildings across the region will be illuminated in blue to honor Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who died last month. Some of the structures include:

Washington state

Amazon’s Spheres

Microsoft City Center

CenturyLink Field

T-Mobile

Columbia Tower

PEMCO

Washington State Convention Center

Washington State University

University of Washington

Union Square

WSDOT’s 520 bridge

Outside Washington state