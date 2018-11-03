Starting Saturday at dusk through midnight Sunday, many institutions, landmarks and buildings across the region will be illuminated in blue to honor Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist and Seahawks owner Paul Allen, who died last month. Some of the structures include:
Washington state
- Amazon’s Spheres
- Microsoft City Center
- CenturyLink Field
- T-Mobile
- Columbia Tower
- PEMCO
- Washington State Convention Center
- Washington State University
- University of Washington
- Union Square
- WSDOT’s 520 bridge
Outside Washington state
- Microsoft LA and NYC campuses
