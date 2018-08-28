Faith and community leaders and others marched a symbolic three blocks on Tuesday in Seattle’s Central District in an event called “We Still Have a Dream,” after the famous keynote speech from the 1963 march, given by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. After the march, they rallied outside Mount Zion Baptist Church, where they tolled the bells in support of the advancement of Initiative 1000, which would repeal a ban on affirmative action in Washington state. Tana Yasu, of Seattle, who helped organize the event, said that taking action like that is like a new civil-rights movement. “It’s a piece of the economic pie that has been denied to us,” she said. “We’re keeping the torch burning.” Dinner and speeches followed inside the church.