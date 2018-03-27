Shawn Bond, 37, was transient and suffered from untreated mental-health issues and drug addiction when he was reported missing in July 2015.

Skeletal remains found Sunday on the Tulalip Reservation belonged to a man who was reported missing by his family in July 2015, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shawn Bond, 37, was transient and suffered from untreated mental-health issues and drug addiction when he was reported missing, the sheriff’s office said. The cause and manner of his death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bond’s remains were found in woods in the 9900 block of 27th Avenue Northeast during a search for Jacob Hilkin, 24, who disappeared Jan. 23 after being spotted at a homeless camp near Quil Ceda Creek Casino.