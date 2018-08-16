On Aug. 10, park employees and volunteers found outdoor equipment and clothing near Hoh Lake. On Saturday, a team sent to search found human skeletal remains.
OLYMPIC NATIONAL PARK — Human remains discovered in a remote area of Olympic National Park over the weekend belong to a hiker who was reported missing last year.
The Peninsula Daily News reports the King County Medical Examiner’s Office used dental records to confirm 22-year-old Jacob Gray’s identity Wednesday.
Clallam County Deputy Coroner Christi Wojnowski says further examination will be done to confirm his death was not the result of a traumatic event.
Jacob’s father Randy Gray says said investigators told him they believe his son died of hypothermia.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle's dirty air among world's worst, but relief is in sight
- Seven members of Washington family dead in head-on Oregon crash
- Smoky Seattle summers: Expect more of them, scientists say VIEW
- After 17 days and 1,000 miles, mother orca Tahlequah drops dead calf, frolics with pod
- Boy, 14, dies after being shot by friend as they played with gun in Burien home
Gray left Port Townsend on his bicycle April 5, 2017, towing a trailer of camping gear.
The bike and trailer were found the following day.
On Friday park employees and volunteers found outdoor equipment and clothing near Hoh Lake. On Saturday, a team sent to search found human skeletal remains.