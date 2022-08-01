You can thank the cloud cover for the cooler air we’re all enjoying this Monday morning.

The long-awaited marine push — a mass of higher-pressure and cooler air over the Pacific Ocean that has historically provided natural air conditioning for residents of the Puget Sound — has not quite arrived in Seattle.

By Monday night, the marine clouds will start to move over the Sound, and by Tuesday morning, the onshore flow will begin in earnest, according to meteorologist Maddie Kristell of the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Monday’s high is forecast to be in the low to mid-80s, she said. By Tuesday morning, the highs are expected to drop into the upper 70s with the arrival of the onshore flow.

By Thursday, we will also feel the effects of a low-pressure trough from the northwest, Kristell said, which should bring our high temperature down to the lower 70s.

“I’m ready for it,” said Kristell.

As are all of us.

Generally, in the summer, masses of higher-pressure air sit offshore and lower pressure builds inland from the heat of Eastern Washington.

With the warm air condensing over the much cooler Pacific Ocean, fog and low clouds often develop along the coast. As the ground heats up and the hot air rises, it creates a vacuum that sucks in air, usually from the higher-pressure mass off the coast. This usually keeps us cool.

But last week, a ridge of high pressure parked stubbornly above us and refused to move, creating stagnant hot air and sweltering conditions.