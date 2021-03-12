Relatives of Black males shot and killed in recent years by local police called Friday for King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht’s resignation for what they described as “her failure to treat racism with the seriousness it requires in her position.”

The group, which asked King County Executive Dow Constantine and the Metropolitan King County Council to support its cause, also demanded that Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Miller, who was involved in one of the fatal shootings, be fired for separately describing a group of Black teens as “animals” in a social media post last year.

After an internal investigation, Johanknecht gave Miller a one-day suspension.

“I want her to resign. I want Todd Miller to be fired, not promoted,” said Alexis Dunlap Francois, during a Friday morning press conference outside the King County Administration Building in downtown Seattle.

Dunlap Francois’ 17-year-old son, MiChance Dunlap Gittins, was fatally shot in 2017 during a botched sting operation aimed at arresting another youth for a homicide it turned out that neither teen had anything to do with. The sting was led by then-sergeant Miller, who is white and his since been promoted to the captain’s rank.

Johanknecht wasn’t sheriff at the time of the controversial shooting, but she recently suspended Miller, now a captain, for a day without pay after a colleague complained of his “very offensive and racist” Facebook post in April. By contrast, another deputy, Mike Brown, was recently fired for inappropriate social media posts.

The Sheriff’s Office and the executive and council’s communications teams, did not immediately respond with comments when contacted Friday morning.

Joining Dunlap Francois was Sonia Joseph, the mother of Giovonn Joseph-McDade, who was killed by a Kent police officer in 2017; Fred Thomas, whose son, Leonard Thomas, was killed by a Lakewood police officer in 2013; and Devitta Briscoe, the sister of Che Taylor, who was killed by two Seattle officers in 2016.

Friday’s event was organized by Not this Time — an anti-police violence community group headed by Briscoe and co-founded by Taylor’s brother, Andre Taylor.

Elected in 2017, Johanknecht, upset incumbent Sheriff John Urquhart, a blunt-talking disciplinarian who was besieged by his own scandals during the campaign. But after taking office, Johanknecht alienated many of the high-ranking commanders who had supported her bid, and several of them have since left the department.

With under nine months remaining in her term, the first-term sheriff is a lame duck who will be replaced by an appointed sheriff come January. Voters passed a measure last November to eliminate the elected sheriff’s position in favor of one picked by the county executive.

This story is developing and will be updated.