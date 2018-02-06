The center, including a courthouse, building, law library, and community service center, was closed Tuesday after discovery of the leak.

Officials say the Maleng Regional Justice Center, closed Tuesday by a raw sewage leak, will reopen Wednesday.

The center, including a courthouse, building, law library, and community service center, was closed Tuesday after discovery of the leak. KOMO reported that several court hearings were cancelled.

Cindi West of the King County Sheriff’s Office called the leak “significant,” and said it affected the facility’s law library.

A detention center, also housed in the same facility, was not affected.

County officials say crews and a contractor cleaned up the spill and assessed damage but no damage estimate was yet available. Officials say the malfunctioning pumps were repaired.