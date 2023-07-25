The King County Regional Homelessness Authority and former CEO Marc Dones have taken steps to move on after their split.

Dones, the authority’s founding leader, resigned in May after a tumultuous two-year tenure that was capped by a second straight year of the authority being months late to pay the service providers it oversees.

Since then, the authority has launched its search for a new CEO and Dones has found new, albeit temporary, employment.

Last week, the authority’s governing committee voted to create a group to oversee recruitment of a new CEO. Members will include Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Executive Dow Constantine, elected officials from other King County cities, service providers, authority staff, philanthropies and at least one person who has experienced homelessness.

The process to recruit and hire the authority’s first CEO took well over a year.

Immediately following Dones’ departure, Deputy CEO Helen Howell took over on an interim basis, a change service providers are largely happy with, citing improved communication and relationships. However, Howell has stated she will only stay on for six months or until a permanent CEO is found.

Advertising

Another committee is being set up to identify improvements to the Regional Homelessness Authority’s structure. In Dones’ resignation letter, they cited the current structure of the boards, specifically the implementation board, as one of their main obstacles during their tenure.

The implementation board is one of two boards — the other being the governing committee — that shape and approve the authority’s major decisions like its annual budget, five-year plan, and selecting a CEO. The implementation board is composed of people who work in fields tangential to homelessness like healthcare and housing. The governing committee, on the other hand, is mostly made up of elected officials, some of whom have said it’s inefficient for decisions to have to go through two boards.

Dones, for their part, has found new employment at the city of Seattle, the largest funder of the Regional Homelessness Authority.

Through their consulting business, Gray Sky Policy, Dones signed a six-month contract with Seattle’s Human Services Department to help the region maximize Medicaid funding for homelessness services. The $60,000 contract pays Dones $250 per hour for 240 hours of work to be completed by Dec. 31.

Street newspaper Real Change and news blog Publicola first reported on Dones’ contract.

The Regional Homelessness Authority is making a big bet on Medicaid, a federal health insurance program for low-income individuals. It’s counting on the program to bring in more than $5 million for its flagship project, Partnership for Zero, to reduce homelessness downtown and in Chinatown International District.

Some service providers who already leverage Medicaid funding and have pointed out the challenges of navigating the paperwork and bureaucracy of the program are skeptical that the authority’s plans will yield as many dollars as it hopes.