Seven parked vehicles that were left unlocked have been set on fire in Redmond.

Redmond police are investigating several incidents of parked vehicles that were set on fire over the span of about a week.

Since Sept. 24, seven vehicles have had fires started inside them, according to a Redmond police blotter post. All of the vehicles that were involved were left unlocked, and all of the fires, except one, were minor and went out on their own before they were discovered.

The biggest of the fires was set on Sept. 28, causing the vehicle to become engulfed in flames, which spread to the roof of the carport where it was parked, the Police Department said. Firefighters extinguished the fire, and found evidence of fire being set to another vehicle nearby.

Police said they haven’t arrested anyone. They don’t suspect that specific vehicles are being targeted, just those left unlocked.

Four of the vehicles that were set on fire were near Redmond’s Education Hill and downtown neighborhoods near Northeast 79th Street and 170th Avenue Northeast, according to the post.