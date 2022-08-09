LEAVENWORTH, Wash. (AP) — A Redmond man has died in a kayaking accident on the Wenatchee River.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the 25-year-old man was seen kayaking without a life jacket when he went underwater this past Sunday, KOMO-TV reported.

Swimmers in the area, near the Leavenworth KOA on the Wenatchee River, tried to save the man and were able to get him to shore.

He was rushed to Central Washington Hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office said it wants people to remember the waters are colder and more swift than usual and everyone should wear a life jacket.