A zoo representative said the public will get the chance to vote on one of cub's names in late August.

The Woodland Park Zoo announced the red panda cub twins born last month have finally opened their eyes.

Awe-inducing photos of the cubs (so cute!) were included in the proclamation Thursday.

The zoo says the animals were last handled before Thursday on July 13. At some point since then, the cubs got their first look at, well, captive life.

The cubs initially weighed 5 ounces, but they have grown to a whopping 2 pounds.

Their mother, 2-year-old Hazel, is away from prying eyes while she cuddles and bonds with her two cubs in a temperature-controlled den. Meantime, dad Yukiko has yet to meet his offspring.

A zoo representative said the public will get the chance to vote on one of cub’s names in late August. A poll will be available on Facebook, and people will have a choice among multiple names picked out by the zoo keepers. The other cub has already been named — though that name has not been released to the public.

The two cubs’ names will honor the places where their species originated. Red Pandas, known in the scientific community as Ailurus Fulgens, are native to the Himalayas and Myanmar.

The zoo says the cubs will make their first public appearance mid-October.

Only 10,000 red pandas remain in their natural habitat and are considered an endangered species, according to the zoo.