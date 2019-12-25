The driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west on Denny Way in Seattle crashed into an SUV around 4 p.m. Wednesday and flipped on its side after a driver in a Volkswagen Passat ran a red light at the intersection with Fairview Avenue, witnesses told police.

At least one passenger in the Jeep was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she was in stable condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A family of three was in the SUV, including a mother and 5-month-old baby in the back seat. “It all happened so fast,” said Aric Capel, the SUV driver.

Police said the Volkswagen driver was arrested. Police have issued a warrant for a blood sample.