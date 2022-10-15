The National Weather Service issued a “red flag warning” Saturday about fire danger in the Cascade Mountains, and authorities managing the Bolt Creek fire are telling residents of two communities to be ready to evacuate.

The western slopes of the Cascades are at risk due to moderate winds with gusts up to 25 miles an hour and low humidity, the weather service reported in an urgent bulletin, issuing its warning for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either imminent or occurring now,” the bulletin said. “Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

In a plea on Twitter, the weather service’s Seattle office wrote: “Record breaking high temperatures + dry easterly winds = less than 10% of normal rainfall since July 4 = about the worst conditions you can get for possible fire starts. Going to the Cascades…be VERY careful! Please!”

Meanwhile, the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management issued an update Friday night with new evacuation guidance for two Highway 2 communities near the Bolt Creek blaze that began more than a month ago.

Because increased fire activity “is possible in the hours ahead,” residents of Index in Snohomish County and Baring in King County are now under Level 1 guidance, which means “be ready to leave, just not yet,” the update said.

A stretch of Highway 2 was closed Friday to remove hazardous trees but reopened Friday night, according to emergency authorities.

With nine large fires burning across the Northwest, unhealthy air-quality levels are expected throughout the Puget Sound region this weekend.