A scientific soil analysis will be conducted before authorities recover two workers who died Monday while repairing a sewer behind a Shoreline house, authorities said Tuesday.

The bodies of the workers might not be recovered until Wednesday, said Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan. He said two workers were in the trench, and two were above, when a huge amount of soil rapidly fell. The slide covered the heads of the workers in the trench by at least two feet, he said.

The men who were killed, one in his 30s and the other in his 60s, have not been publicly identified. They were contractors with a company that specializes in trench work, officials said. They were buried under 3 feet of dirt.

There are at least two different layers of earth, and possible unstable fissures in the ground, said Michelle Pidduck, spokesperson for the Shoreline Fire Department.

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries has sent investigators and will likely take about six months to publish its findings and any possible penalties, a spokesperson there said.

The house is in the 600 block of Northwest 163rd Street, next to a wooded area south of Shoreview Park and Shoreline Community College.

Attempts to extricate the men Monday night, using vacuum trucks with long hoses, failed because “the dirt was too hard and too packed,” Pidduck said earlier.

The trench was approximately 25 feet long by 20 feet wide and 20 feet deep, she said.

City of Shoreline permitting records online didn’t contain information Tuesday about what kind of worker protection was used in the trenching site. State law requires some protection for any trench deeper than 4 feet — for instance, by shoring the side with barrier panels, or by terracing the ground to eliminate steep soil walls.

First responders did locate a panel that buckled along with the soil, Pidduck said. The trench appeared too wide for crews to use the usual struts that construction teams typically place between trench panels for added support, she said.

L&I spokesperson Tim Church has no details available and said the state was unlikely to discuss the safety measures until the report is done.

Pidduck said it’s been two decades since a similar collapse in Shoreline.