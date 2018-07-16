Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Get ready for another sizzling day after record-hot weekend

Henrietta Morris, 9, was one of hundreds of people trying to cool off yesterday at Seattle’s Madison Park Beach as the temperature hit a record 93 degrees. July 15 hasn’t been this hot in 60 years, and we’ll have to wait a bit for a significant cooldown.

Need to know

The man who reshaped Airbus into a serious Boeing rival is flying off into the sunset with certainty that his company will grow even stronger. Longtime CEO Tom Enders sat down for an exclusive interview with reporter Dominic Gates about what he expects at this week’s Farnborough air show, competing with Boeing’s next jet, and the plane that “cost me a lot of hair.” Meanwhile, the makers of the LEAP engines that power Boeing’s 737 MAX are revving up.Follow Gates’ updates from the air show.

An ex-teaching assistant charged with raping a child at a Seattle school kept his job even though he missed work 21 times, routinely showed up late or reeking of alcohol, and disrupted class with loud outbursts, personnel records show. Albert C. Virachismith was fired in February, days after his arrest for investigation of child rape and molestation. But his termination wasn’t due to the sex-crime allegations.

“The world wants to see us get along.” President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are chatting this morning in Helsinki, alone except for interpreters. On the agenda: China, trade and the military — but not election meddling, even as Russian bots and trolls test U.S. waters. World leaders are watching today’s summit nervously, with a senior EU official urging Trump and Putin not to destroy the global order (no pressure there). Check back for updates.

UW will welcome the biggest freshman class in its history, and officials are calling it a “historically diverse class.” More than half of the freshmen are Washington residents.

How reliable are those colorful bike-share bikes that are sprinkled along Seattle sidewalks? Our reporters attempted more than 200 rides on Spin, ofo and LimeBike bikes. Here’s what they found. And the city parks board has given e-bikes a green light on five well-known urban trails.

This isn’t for everyone

Katrina Wolfe is trying to “wake up the senses” with butoh, a combination of dance, theater and meditation. Her performance piece, “The Rag Picker,”involves 16 rags, two flutes, the sound of a dozen canning jars dragging along the floor, and more. “It’s already strange,” Wolfe says. “I don’t try to make it less strange.”

What we’re talking about

$19,265 a month for an apartment?! Seattle is having another Manhattan moment. And real estate in Manhattan is so superheated, it’s weirdly disconnecting from human reality. Columnist Danny Westneat looks at whether the diverse life of our city can survive the fallout of Seattle’s “prosperity bomb.”

Top 10 Most Important Athletes in Seattle history: We asked, and you responded in big numbers. With more than 1,600 answers, one thing is clear: The Kid is Seattle’s GOAT. The rest? Well, we diverged a little. Here are readers’ rankings, and our top 10.

“Downton Abbey” fans, the story is not over yet: The hit TV series is set to be a movie soon, with the same cast. Movie critic Moira Macdonald has some ideas about where the plot will go.

Sail Like a Girl, an all-female sailing team from around Seattle, made history by winning the grueling 750-mile Race to Alaska last month. With limited experience and some novice sailors, they persevered through fierce winds and what they equated to a “head-on car crash,” never imagining they would win it all. Now they’re planning to make a difference with the $10,000 prize.

One man test-drove Apple’s new controls to limit a teen’s iPhone time — and they worked. The only problem: He didn’t have a kid, so he had to borrow one. Strange things happened as that screenager collided with the software, set for release this fall.

Worth a read

A 6-year-old girl and her grandparents were killed over the weekend when an SUV went off the freeway on I-5 in Kalama and overturned. Three other people were injured.

Dementia and guns: “My husband accidentally shot me … and he can’t talk,” Dee Hill told an Oregon 911 dispatcher. Her case was one of more than 100 across the U.S. since 2012 in which people with dementia used guns on themselves or others, according to Kaiser Health News. In Washington state, about 54,000 senior citizens say they have worsening memory, confusion — and access to weapons.

World Cup: France won, but local Croatians still celebrated at Seattle’s Sarajevo Lounge yesterday as their team’s Cinderella run created a unifying moment. And British soccer fans went from high on the hog to salivating for bacon after Mystic Marcus the psychic pig finally blew a World Cup call, predicting an England win in the semifinals. Marcus might want to lay low for a while, Dwight Perry writes in Sideline Chatter.

Gardening with an energetic pup? It’s possible, writes Ciscoe Morris, who brought home a really active puppy this year. He shares his tips for preparing to bring a new furry friend to your home and garden.

Editorial/opinion

The Seattle Times editorial board recommends Pat Sullivan, who played a pivotal role in the Legislature’s overhaul of education funding, for the 47th District, House Position 2. The board also recommends the experienced and progressive Shannon Braddock for state Senate, 34th District.

Today’s weather

Sunny. High 88. Low 61. Sunrise 5:28. Sunset 9:01.

Today in history

The expanded Center for Hyperbaric Medicine at Virginia Mason Medical Center opens in 2005 on Seattle’s First Hill, capable of seating 16 patients plus two attendants. The center, started in 1969, is the largest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest and is used to treat divers suffering from decompression disease (“the bends”), victims of carbon-monoxide poisoning and patients with circulation problems. The center usually has 100 treatments a week, but after storms in December 2006, 70 carbon-monoxide-poisoning victims are treated, most of the cases caused by charcoal cookers and heaters used in enclosed spaces.