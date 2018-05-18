The public should be able to get a look at the Space Needle's most expensive renovation since it was built, a remodel that's been hidden beneath a massive tarp since last year.

How very Seattle.

What was meant to be the Big Reveal on the Space Needle’s new look Friday morning turned out to be a view of city’s most famous observation deck disappearing into a shroud of fog.

At some point soon, though, the public should be able to get a look at the Space Needle’s most expensive renovation since it was built, a remodel that’s been hidden beneath a massive tarp since last year.

The Seattle Center trumpeted news that the $100 million project was complete and the unveiling imminent Thursday on Facebook with a post that said, “It’s a wrap!”

“Removal of the wrap will reveal the tower’s newly improved 500-foot observation level and mark the start of the three-to-four week process to remove the 100-ton elevated scaffold platform,” the post says.

The revamp — which was funded by the Wright family owners — is the largest investment made in the Needle since it’s original construction in 1961.

It includes translucent floors, a new motor in the Needle’s rotating restaurant, fresh paint and glass paneled walls, according to Space Needle administrators.

“We’re appealing to a wider range of people,” said Space Needle CEO Ron Sevart last year about the planned updates.

Construction crews who did the job worked on a heavy, open-air platform under the restaurant to do the new flooring, hoisted about 400 feet above the ground. Tarps helped prevent wind and rain from interfering with their progress.

Information from The Seattle Times archives and reporter Jessica Lee were included in this report.