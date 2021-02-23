By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- People aren't fleeing Seattle. They just aren't moving here anymore
- Coronavirus daily news updates, February 22: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Seattle can expect a 'wet and active' weather forecast this week
- Disgusted? Good. It could be beneficial to your health, a new study shows.
- Coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa pops up in Washington state for 1st time
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.