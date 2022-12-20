From Ravenna and Matthews Beach. From Columbia City and Coupeville. From Queen Anne and Kent and Lynnwood and so many other places across the Puget Sound region this holiday season, donations to The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need campaign are rolling in.

But many more contributions are needed.

Halfway through the annual campaign, about 2,400 donors have given approximately $1.2 million to bolster the work of local nonprofits, with gifts ranging from $1 to $50,000. That sum is lower than the amount raised by this time last year and puts the Fund behind pace to hit its $3 million goal.

The campaign will continue through January.

Donations to the Fund are distributed to 13 organizations that provide a range of services to community members throughout the region. They help people without housing, serve meals to seniors, guide refugees into new careers, care for survivors of domestic violence, counsel teenagers who have experienced trauma and support toddlers who have special needs.

High rents and grocery prices, a surge in depression among young people and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic are some of the circumstances putting extra pressure on the organizations and the people they serve.

“You can go to work at Fred Meyer and make $20 an hour. But that’s still not enough to meet your obligations” in an incredibly expensive region, particularly with children at home, Meghan Altimore, a vice president at the social services agency Hopelink, told The Times as the Fund kicked off last month.

The nonprofits are trying to “do more with less,” said Alan Fisco, president at The Times.

“I am so appreciative of the generous contributions this year,” ranging from small donations made by children emptying their piggy banks to large donations made as estate-based gifts, Fisco said.

“Unfortunately, we are pacing about 25% behind our goal at this point,” he added. “If at all possible, I ask all of us to dig deeply in support. 100% of your contribution goes directly to benefiting agencies.”

Tim McManus, of Coupeville, Island County, didn’t hesitate when he saw the call for contributions, because he knows that many people in his community are dealing with homelessness and with mental health obstacles, he said.

“I’m on Whidbey, not in an urban area by any means, but even here all you have to do is look around and you see people in need,” he said.

McManus, 79, knows about struggle, with a past he describes as “checkered, to say the least.” In recovery and sober for decades, he went back to school at age 60 and now works as a substance abuse counselor. He said he donated to the Fund partly because every penny raised goes to the nonprofits.

Chris Allison, of Madison Park in Seattle, donated to the Fund this year to “honor and thank” his community-minded father, who passed away this summer, said Allison, 43, who works in medical technology.

Some readers have incorporated the campaign into their holiday traditions. JoAnn Larson, of Matthews Beach in Seattle, thinks she and her husband have donated every year since the Fund was established in 1979.

“If we make things better for some, we make things better for all,” said Larson, 80. “Some people can’t understand that, which is a mystery to me.”

Larson said the horror of homelessness during winter was made clear to her grandson recently when their home lost heat for several days. Everyone needs a hand at one time or another, the retired X-ray technologist said.

“I’ve had angels in my life. People who have come to the rescue,” she said, describing the Fund as a chance to give back.

Giving back has emerged as a theme in Times stories profiling each of the nonprofits that will benefit from the 2022-23 campaign.

At Treehouse, young adults who spent time in foster care are lobbying legislators to improve the foster system for kids today. The new director of services at LifeWire was a client of the nonprofit 17 years ago, when she was escaping domestic violence. A Youth Eastside Services volunteer who was raised by an immigrant mother now mentors a middle schooler whose single mother is facing similar challenges. To describe the work, he invokes the Jewish phrase “tikkun olam,” which means repairing the world.

Readers are taking note.

Sally Friedman, of Ravenna in Seattle, said an article about Kindering inspired her to donate. It described how the agency started assisting a toddler named Steve, who was slow to talk, was crying for prolonged periods and was pushing his baby sister. For months, a special educator visited Steve’s apartment to play and sing with him. His language skills soared.

“That was a program I hadn’t heard of before, to catch kids early and be that support,” said Friedman, 69, a retired caregiver advocate. “It touched my heart. These kids can grow up and be who they want to be.”

The path to health and happiness can include twists and turns, as recent stories in the Fund series have chronicled. When an Asian Counseling and Referral Service client arrived in the U.S. from Ethiopia, he didn’t know a single word of English. Now he’s a U.S. citizen. Before a Kent Youth and Family Services client began seeing a therapist there, she felt like her life was out of control. Now she has a job caring for animals.

Sheila Addleman, of Columbia City in Seattle, said she donates to the Fund partly because the campaign’s stories remind her about all the people whose hardships are invisible to the wider community as they walk down the street, play in the park, go to school or work in a store.

“We don’t have any idea,” said Addleman, 54, a professional photographer who particularly appreciates the photos in Times stories that illuminate those realities. “When you shine a light on that, it really helps us to see.”