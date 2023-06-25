A house fire in Ravenna early Sunday afternoon drew 20 emergency response vehicles to the scene as smoke billowed through the neighborhood and officials shut down access to 55th Avenue Northeast.

The fire was extinguished by 12:15 p.m., shortly after crews were called to the site, according to the Seattle Fire Department’s Twitter account. Everyone had gotten out of the house and no one was harmed, the department said.

Smoke spread throughout the neighborhood and floated into local businesses, though the haze had cleared by midafternoon.

“There was a ton of fire trucks and ambulances and stuff like that,” said Jeff Wynn of Ravenna Brewing, located around the corner from the blaze. “Smoke was coming into our business.”

The Seattle Fire Department was investigating the cause of the fire.