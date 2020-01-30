It’s been more than a month since the winter solstice, the “shortest day of the year” and the time when every day is supposed to have a little more sunlight than the last. We won’t see another sunset before 5 p.m. until November.

Thursday’s sunrise was an amazing pink/red-ish salmon color that turned our dark January sky into a rare light show.

