Himalayan blue poppies are currently in bloom at the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden in Federal Way. There are two areas in the garden where the blue poppies grow.

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Blue Poppy Day will be held at the garden with an art market, live music and food trucks.

The garden says it is the best display of blue poppies in the Pacific Northwest; the recent heat wave took its toll on some of the buds that were getting ready to open.