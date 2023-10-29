Hundreds of people gathered late Sunday morning in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood in support of the country’s attempts to destroy Hamas, the militant Palestinian group that controls Gaza and launched attacks on Israeli settlements earlier this month.

People in the crowd wore white shirts that say “I stand with Israel” and held signs with similar messages. They sang songs in Hebrew and organizers passed out blue ribbons intended to symbolize solidarity with the state of Israel. Standing on the brick-paved plaza were 30 strollers, representing the Israeli children that had been kidnapped during the war.

At 11:45 a.m., the crowd marched toward Lumen Field, where the Seahawks were getting ready to play in front of tens of thousands of fans, passing by lines of people waiting to buy hot dogs and team gear. Outside the stadium, the demonstrators chanted, “Bring the kids home!”

The rally comes as the war has entered a new phase, with Israeli troops intensifying ground attacks against Palestinians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Saturday that the conflict is “going to be long.”

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered at Westlake Park in support of Palestinians — the third Saturday in a row for the demonstration.

Sunday’s event also focused on the more than 220 people being held hostage by Hamas, calling for their immediate release.

Advertising

Batsheva Stein from Olympia wore a sandwich board with photos of many of the hostages, saying she wanted to draw attention to them, including that there are children and older people among them.

Husband and wife Gary and Beryl Cohen took the bus from Newcastle to attend Sunday’s rally. Their son and his family, including three young children, live in Jerusalem. Beryl Cohen said the family has been sleeping in their clothes in a shelter whenever they hear a siren indicating possible airstrikes.

The Cohens said they know one of the hostages.

“Every battle is existential for Israel,” Gary Cohen said.

The event was organized by the Israeli-American Council, StandWithUs and the American Jewish Committee. Another goal is to “strengthen our community by showing our resilience, unity, and strength in the face of this horrible war of necessity for Israel,” said Randy Kessler, regional director of StandWithUs Northwest.

Kessler urged attendees to push back against calls for a cease-fire.

Since the start of the war, Seattle-area residents have come together both for pro-Palestinian rallies and solemn vigils at Jewish places of worship. For three Saturdays in a row, downtown crowds have chanted, marched and waved signs in support of freedom for Palestinians and in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The first rally, held on Oct. 14, drew more than a thousand participants who filled three city blocks. Subsequent demonstrations packed Westlake Park with both Muslim and Jewish demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Advertising

As of Sunday morning, the Gaza Ministry of Health estimates the death toll in Gaza has risen to nearly 8,000, with more than 20,000 people injured since Israel began bombarding the region.

The conflict was sparked by the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7. Israel’s government says more than 1,400 Israelis were killed. Another 229 are being held hostage by Hamas.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a cease-fire and unimpeded humanitarian aid into Gaza.