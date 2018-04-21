False rumors on the internet said the house would be demolished Friday. In response there was "No Demolition Day" with people coming to attach balloons.

After rumors of the demolition of the Ballard-area Edith Macefield house spread on the internet late last week, those opposed started a “No Demolition Day” rally outside the house on Saturday.

Rally participants tied balloons to the chain-link fence and called on developers to re-purpose the house as a small business or coffee shop instead of tearing it down. Rumors of the tear-down were later confirmed false.

This passionate effort is just one of many over the years to keep the quaint Ballard house, a symbol of stalwart resistance to the hyper-development of Ballard and Seattle at large, after previous owner, Edith Macefield, refused multiple offers from developers to vacate.