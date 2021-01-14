By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Wild weather with 70 mph winds whips Seattle and Western Washington, with road closures and power outages VIEW
- Washington state caught by surprise as U.S. makes abrupt shift on coronavirus vaccines
- Washington state will move to the next phase of coronavirus vaccination in the ‘coming days.’ Here's what that means.
- What just happened to the GOP? Longtime big name in Washington politics speaks out
- Nine of Washington's 10 members of U.S. House voted to impeach
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.