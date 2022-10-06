A rabid bat was found on the ground in a parking lot near Alki Beach in West Seattle, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

As of Thursday, at least four people who may have been exposed to the bat have been identified and are being evaluated, the health department said in a news release.

Public Health is also working to notify residents of the Duwamish Head Condominiums, located across the street from the Alki Trail and Alki Beach Pier, where the bat was identified on Sept. 18.

The Seattle Animal Shelter picked up the bat, which was still living, the next day when the shelter was notified, according to the release. The bat was taken to PAWS Animal Shelter in Lynnwood, where it died Sept. 30.

Public Health said it was notified of the bat on Wednesday and that a test for rabies came back positive Thursday.

Rabies, a viral disease that spreads through animal bites or scratches, is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, though it is treatable if caught early.

Anyone who might have had contact with this bat, even if not bitten, could be at risk and should seek medical evaluation immediately or call Public Health – Seattle & King County at 206-296-4774 to determine if rabies preventive treatment is necessary.