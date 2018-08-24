QUINCY, Grant County — Authorities say foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found behind an auto-parts store in Eastern Washington.

The Columbia Basin Herald reports the body was found Thursday in Quincy.

Quincy Police Department Chief Kieth Siebert says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Seibert says the Grant County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.