QUINCY, Grant County — Authorities say foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found behind an auto-parts store in Eastern Washington.
The Columbia Basin Herald reports the body was found Thursday in Quincy.
Quincy Police Department Chief Kieth Siebert says the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Seibert says the Grant County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Most Read Local Stories
- Clean and green and good to go! Seattle air quality returns to normal
- Seattle air quality readings vary. Here's how to interpret them through the haze.
- Official search ends for Seattle hiker missing since Aug. 1
- Despite hurdles, King County moves ahead with $12M in modular housing for homeless
- Smoke, but less of it, may stick around Seattle for the weekend