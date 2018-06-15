“This should not have happened,” said QFC’s president after two black customers said they were harassed by a Capitol Hill store manager.

Two months after Starbucks faced nationwide outrage after the arrest of two African-American men at a Philadelphia Starbucks, QFC quickly apologized and suspended a store manager after learning that two black men said they were harassed Tuesday at the Harvard Market store on Capitol Hill.

“This should not have happened,” said QFC President Suzy Monford, about an hour-and-a-half after The Seattle Times contacted a corporate spokesman about the allegations and sent a link to a video of a confrontation between the manager and the two men.

“As president of QFC, I apologize on behalf of our entire team to the customers involved.”

The video begins as an angry exchange is underway but doesn’t show what led up to it.

A voice can be heard, saying: “We have to show we’re paying for this?”

Questioned more about why he’s standing there, the manager says, “I want to make sure you’re OK ringing everything up.”

“You’re trying to tell me he’s not stoned out of his mind?” the manager also asks.

As the manager is questioned heatedly in response, he complains about one of the men cursing and tells both not to come back. “It’s private property. I don’t want you in here,” the manager says.

Adrian Marshall, one of the two customers involved and who called The Times, said the incident started when he and his friend, Mussie Alemu, went to the deli to order sandwiches while Alemu’s mom did some shopping.

A woman behind the deli counter told the men they would have to pay there, and asked if they had money, according to both Marshall and Alemu. Marshall, 24, is African American and Alemu, 20, is from Ethiopia.

The men said they weren’t going to pay at the counter, and took their sandwiches to the self-checkout station, according to Marshall and Alemu. They were trailed by both the manager and a security officer, they said.

That’s when Marshall said he started shooting the video.

“I am feeling very violated,” Marshall said Thursday, attributing the manager’s behavior to racism.

The QFC statement did not say exactly what it was apologizing for. But it said the manager would be suspended “until we have all the facts.”

It also said staffers are participating in a training this year that in part deals with unconscious bias.