The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 32-year-old Puyallup police officer Thursday for an alleged rape that happened last October while he was off-duty.

The officer was fired upon his arrest, according to the news release issued by Puyallup police.

The sheriff’s department is responsible for investigating the alleged rape. The Puyallup officer was hired on Aug. 8 and was still in training.

The release didn’t name the officer or provide any more details on the alleged crime. No other information was immediately available.