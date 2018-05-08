The attorney for suspended nurse Cora Weberg said she had admitted to stealing drugs to use in a failed suicide attempt.

TACOMA — A nurse arrested in connection with a possible outbreak of hepatitis C at a Puyallup hospital says she didn’t use drugs and is not a carrier of hepatitis C.

The News Tribune of Tacoma reports Cora Weberg, who was arrested last week and released from the Pierce County jail Monday, has not been charged, but her nursing license was suspended by the state.

State records say Weberg, a nurse at Puyallup’s Good Samaritan Hospital, admitted to investigators that she “diverted injectable fentanyl and hydromorphone from the hospital for her personal use.”

At a news conference Tuesday, Weberg denied using drugs.

Records say Weberg told the state she had been informed several years ago, after donating blood, that she had tested positive for hepatitis C, but on Tuesday Weberg said that was not true.

She says she told the state that she is not “a contagious carrier of hepatitis C.”

Weberg’s attorney, Bryan Hershman, said she admitted to stealing drugs to use in a failed suicide attempt.