More than 100 people competed in the annual Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship event in Seattle on Saturday.

By
Seattle Times staff photographer

The Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship spun into the Seattle Center Armory on Saturday. Pedro Flores, born in the Philippines, is often credited with inventing the yo-yo. June 6 is National Yo-Yo Day.

See it in action:

Alan Berner