Local News Putting their own spin on things at Seattle yo-yo competition Originally published February 24, 2018 at 5:32 pm Updated February 24, 2018 at 7:44 pm More than 100 people competed in the annual Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship event in Seattle on Saturday. By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer The Pacific Northwest Regional Yo-Yo Championship spun into the Seattle Center Armory on Saturday. Pedro Flores, born in the Philippines, is often credited with inventing the yo-yo. June 6 is National Yo-Yo Day.
