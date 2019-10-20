Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Putting on the dog — and cat — at the Halloween Pet Parade Originally published October 20, 2019 at 3:57 pmUpdated October 20, 2019 at 4:54 pm Putting on the dog — and cat — at the Halloween Pet ParadeBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries ‘Beyond blessed’: After intensive treatment at Seattle Children’s, Wapato child has been cancer-free for 2 years Beauty blooms at Seattle orchid show Learning in nature: Washington becomes first in the country to license outdoor preschools Related Stories Committee pitches concept to settle all opioid lawsuits Lithium is expected to fuel the clean energy boom. This company may have a breakthrough. The Halloween Pet Parade and costume contest was held Sunday at Volunteer Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. Share story By Bettina Hansen Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Committee pitches concept to settle all opioid lawsuits October 20, 2019 Lithium is expected to fuel the clean energy boom. This company may have a breakthrough. October 17, 2019 Volunteers plant trees along northern Washington pocket estuary to aid salmon October 20, 2019 Suspect arrested in fatal shooting in Tacoma October 20, 2019 More Photo Galleries ‘Beyond blessed’: After intensive treatment at Seattle Children’s, Wapato child has been cancer-free for 2 years Beauty blooms at Seattle orchid show Learning in nature: Washington becomes first in the country to license outdoor preschools Bettina Hansen: bhansen@seattletimes.com.