By
Related Stories
- WWII Army nurse, now 98, named to VA Wall of Heroes in Seattle
- Sea-Tac tests allowing visitors beyond security checkpoints in attempt to recreate pre-9/11 airport experience
- Voters approve I-1634, banning local soda and food taxes in Washington state
- Commuters warned: Demonstrations this evening will snarl downtown Seattle traffic
Greg Gilbert: ggilbert@seattletimes.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.