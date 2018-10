Puppeteers perform for Diwali: Lights of India festival at Seattle Center

The Dancing Peacock Puppet Company presents a children's play with the message "Wisdom Prevails" at Seattle Center on Saturday during the Diwali: Lights of India festival.