Local News Pumpkin patch fundraiser for Seattle-area Boy Scouts Originally published October 21, 2019 at 4:25 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Putting on the dog — and cat — at the Halloween Pet Parade ‘Beyond blessed’: After intensive treatment at Seattle Children’s, Wapato child has been cancer-free for 2 years Beauty blooms at Seattle orchid show Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.