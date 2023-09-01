After rallying for seven straight weeks, gas prices across the nation lost their luster in August, which means drivers are expected to save pennies at the pump this Labor Day weekend.

Drivers across the country this weekend will likely see gas prices similar to last year. The nationwide average, which started to fall last week, was $3.83 for a gallon of regular gas Thursday compared with $3.78 last year, according to AAA.

In Washington, however, the nation’s second-most-expensive market for gasoline behind California, drivers are paying an average of $5.11 per gallon at the pump. This is $1.28 over the national average and 30 cents more than Washington’s average this time last year, according to AAA.

Among Washington’s 14 metro areas, the Seattle metro area has the highest gasoline prices in the state, with the average price of $5.26 per gallon on Thursday.

At the Capitol Hill 76 gas station, owner Danny C. said that although he has seen people’s travel habits change due to expensive fuel prices — “People are aiming to go places a little bit closer, not two or three hours out” — it hasn’t changed people’s spending.

“If you have to spend $100, you have to spend $100,” whether you do it in downtown Seattle or at a Costco, he said.

On Thursday, a gallon of regular gas was going for $5.70 at the 76, which is down slightly from the station’s peak summer rate of over $6.

Aubrey Ackerman, who was fueling up her Mazda CX-5 on Thursday, spends about $70 to fill up her tank.

Current gas prices haven’t changed any of her spending or travel habits, but for work, “I’m on call and doing home visits all day, so they are a big concern.”

Wahkiakum County, Washington’s third-least-populous county, has the state’s most expensive gas by county, with the average price of $5.45 per gallon on Thursday. Pacific County ($5.40), Skamania County ($5.37), Jefferson County ($5.32) and King County ($5.31) make up the remaining top five counties for expensive gas in the state, according to AAA.

In the U.S., Mississippi is the cheapest state for gas, where drivers paid an average $3.31 for a gallon of regular at the pump Thursday, according to AAA.

Although gas in Washington is more expensive than the national average, prices at the pump nationwide are expected to hit pause this holiday weekend. The national average for a gallon of gas has only dropped by a penny since last week, according to AAA.

“With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through this holiday weekend,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

In Washington, prices have only nudged upward about 4 cents since last week.

Prices at the pump earlier this summer soared because of tight supply and the high cost of oil, making Washington’s gas the most expensive in the nation. Gas averages reached $4.91 per gallon in July, surpassing the Golden State, the longtime national leader at the pump.

If you’re taking to the road this Labor Day weekend, here’s how you can save money at the pump, including tips from Consumer Reports and GasBuddy, a website and smartphone app that helps drivers find the best deals:

Use a gas station app or website. Smartphone apps, such GasBuddy, AAA and Gas Guru, are convenient when you’re traveling and away from your computer. You can filter results by fuel grade and sort by distance and price, as well as get GPS-guided directions to the station. Navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze also offer gas-price info.

If you’re crossing a border, check the prices in the different states you’ll visit. Prices can vary significantly among states, often because of differences in state gas taxes. On both Interstate 5 and 90, for example, gas prices are cheaper on the Oregon and Idaho side of the border with Washington. The Washington/Idaho border has the second-largest difference in gas prices in the country, with fuel varying up to $1 between the states. Travelers this summer could be wasting upward of $1 per gallon, or over $10 every fill up, by failing to check gas prices before crossing state lines, according to Gas Buddy.

Stay away from gas stations near highways. You may find you’re able to get a better deal at stations that are not located on major highways.

Think about how best to pay. Some gas stations offer a lower price if you pay with cash instead of a credit card. The price difference usually ranges from around 10 to 15 cents per gallon, said Patrick De Haan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, though he adds that it can be as much as a dollar.

Slow down. Around town, reduce your rate of acceleration, and on the highway, keep your speed below 75 mph. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph, according to AAA. “Jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration should also be avoided, as these greatly increase fuel consumption.

Check your tire pressure. Making sure your tires are properly inflated to the pressure indicated on the sticker inside the driver’s door will make your car run more efficiently.

Reduce the number of car trips. If you have to drive somewhere, try to bundle errands and appointments so you don’t have to make multiple trips and use more fuel. Whenever possible, travel outside high-traffic times of the day.

Unload the unnecessary. Minimize the use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. On the highway, even an empty bike, canoe or ski rack can reduce fuel economy, and a loaded rack or car-top container will have a major effect on gas mileage, AAA said. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, so remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car, too.